Last week’s decision in Washington, D.C., to remove the gray wolf from the endangered species list in the lower 48 states was the right decision at the right time.
The decision was made in part because of the success Wyoming, Montana and Idaho have had in managing the wolf since 2017.
As expected, environmental groups blasted the decision.
Bonnie Rice, Sierra Club senior campaign representative, said, “We should be putting much more effort into coexistence with wolves, working to ensure that populations in the lower 48 are thriving and are able to play out their ecological role balancing our natural systems, instead of stripping critical protections still needed for their full recovery.”
She totally missed the point.
The question isn’t coexisting with the wolves (that’s already happening), but is “Who is best able to manage the gray wolf population?”
The answer is obvious. The people who live in close proximity to the wolves are the ones who should be trusted to manage their own wildlife.
Wyoming, Montana and Idaho have proved that they are extremely capable of managing their wolf populations.
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Chairman of the Committee on Environment and Public Works, probably said it best, “Since 2017, the wolf has been delisted in our state. Wyoming has proven that states, not Washington, are in the best position to manage the gray wolf.”
We agree. Individual states, not the federal government, should have control.
I'm not a fan of Go Fund Me but I'll donate to move Dewey to California where he can shelter in place with his own kind.
Once again the Demagogue -in-Chief of the Cody Enterprise sanctimoniously expounds on a subject he know next to nothing about. Simply disliking wolves is not reason enough to demand the home boys get an open license to " manage" them . Manage is a weasel word for kill them in nearly every case. In 85 percent of Wyoming the Grey Wolf has the same protection as coyotes, foxes , badgers, skunks, raccoons, all manner of rodents, crows and such , even feral cats. In other words Wolves are considered varmints , to be killed on sight at will if outside of the area surrounding Yellowstone where they only get killed some of the time.
The problem is the grey Wold is both an apex predator and a keystone specie , and as such has tremendous value to the health of the ecosystem(s) and wide landscapes where they reside. Wolves should never have been extirpated in the first place, but when Man go about playing God or Mother Nature they do a mighty poor job of it .
I'm sure my words will not be taken to heart. It's Cody , it's Wyoming... people hate wolves around here and they don't even know why, except to say it's in their blood. But that is no excuse.
I will remind the Demagogue and anyone else who stumbles upon this message that the voters of Colorado just approved reintroducing the Grey Wolf to their state. QED.
