This story is about a Canadian rock star, a hobbyist cyber-detective, a Japanese record producer and a 1957 Gretsch model 6120 guitar. The Canadian rock star is Randy Bachman, founder of rock bands The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive and writer of such hits as “These Eyes”, “American Woman” and “Takin’ Care of Business”. As a determined 19 year old, Bachman worked odd jobs and saved money to buy his dream guitar. This was not just any guitar. It was a 1957 Gretsch model 6120.
A few years later, Randy’s band, The Guess Who, was famous in Canada and the rest of the world. However, by 1976 he was fronting a new band, Bachman-Turner Overdrive. Randy still had his beloved Gretsch. He tells of chaining his encased guitar to the toilet of his hotel room to make sure it would not be stolen, “If someone was going to steal it, they’d rip the toilet out of the floor. Everybody thought I was crazy. I loved that guitar so much,” said Bachman in a recent interview.
The band was leaving a Toronto hotel during the ‘76 tour. Randy gave his guitar to his road manager for safe keeping. The manager quickly put the guitar in his hotel room with his other baggage and went to the lobby to check out. When he returned to his room he was horrified to find that the guitar was stolen. A heartbroken Bachman would search for that guitar at vintage guitar shops throughout the world. He would amass a collection of nearly 300 Gretsch guitars but none could replace the missing one.
Fast-forward to March 2020, the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. William Long is watching YouTube videos to kill time during lockdown. He sees an interview with Randy Bachman about the stolen guitar. He decides to do a little cyber detective work. First, he captures a detailed picture of the guitar and its wood grain. Then he surfs vintage guitar shop websites to compare his photo with the guitar shop photos.
It took Long a few weeks of searching but he found his match… in Tokyo, Japan. The guitar had been sold in 2016 to a well known Japanese musician and record producer, Takeshi. Long contacted Bachman to tell of the find. Bachman’s son’s wife happens to be Japanese. A Zoom meeting was set up between Bachman, Long and Takeshi with Bachman’s son’s wife acting as translator.
Bachman discovered that Takeshi loved the guitar almost as much as he did. While talking about the guitar, both men were moved to tears. Takeshi would return the Gretsch but he did not want money for it. He wanted a replacement with all the soul and magic of Bachman’s guitar. Long had recently scoured cyber-space for 1957 Gretsch 6120s so he quickly found a replacement. It was only four serial numbers different than Bachman’s missing axe.
Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, the guitar swap has not happened yet. However, Bachman is looking forward to flying to Tokyo to be re-united with his lost love and to meet his new guitar best friend.
