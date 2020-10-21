Call me crazy – like I haven’t heard that one before – but I’d swear thousands of tourists still prowl around, getting in my way and clogging up fast-food lines.
I haven’t seen this much traffic since the infamous Fourth of July, 1997. I’m sure you remember that one.
I shall relate a particularly infuriating incident en route to cash a check at a local bank. Inevitably, a few judgmental know-it-alls will blame me, so I’ll let you decide: Innocent victim of a perfect storm of mixed signals or a developmentally-stunted buffoon?
I’m trying to pull out of Alberstons with an endless procession of vehicles coming at me from both directions. I’m thinking, “Where have all these people come from? It’s darn near winter; this town is supposed to be dead by now.” I’m finally able to exit onto Stampede after letting a few borderline expletives fly.
Now I’m sitting in the express lane at First National – middle of the afternoon, mind you – and there’s three vehicles ahead of me.
“How can this be?” I mused (you may recall from a recent column, I’m a chronic muser). Finally, I’m next in line and figure I better sign the check and get my ID ready if I’m gonna speed this nightmare up.
That’s when I saw it … “Valley Federal” … wrong blanking bank! Now I’m chewing nails and spitting rust, understandably blaming all the earlier traffic for my mental lapse. I backed up, threw my F-150 into drive and tried unsuccessfully to “lay tire.” I drew on memory to recall Valley is in that cluster of businesses behind Breadboard, but cruising that neighborhood, I saw only TCT and dentist buildings.
I pull over, look at the check again and notice a “Marquette Drive” address under the Valley Bank logo. I angrily grab the phone book I had the foresight to carry in my truck, but saw no Marquette in the entire city map. I was beyond enraged and perplexed by this time, suspecting I was in some weird dream, even checking to make sure I was wearing pants.
I suddenly remembered a bank on 19th and Cougar, so made my way there and sure enough, that sign said “Valley.” I grilled the teller, saying, “Wonder why this check lists a Marquette address?” Well, you probably already guessed, Marquette is the South Fork address of the check architect, Norm Sedig. Why the address was directly under the Valley Bank name, I guess we’ll never know. Not in this lifetime, anyway.
Returning to the inexplicable October traffic, has the local relocation of the world-famous Kanye and crew, combined with the fact half our cities are burning to the ground, created an influx rendering Cody nearly unrecognizable? I contend that is so, and will only get worse. I suspect our sleepy little wintertime bedroom community will never be the same, soon resembling one of the California turfs from whence this feverish migration originated.
My advice? Leave your house at least half-hour early, even in the dead of winter, install security cameras and don’t just assume the bank you’re looking for is where it used to be. The times, they are a-changin’.
