Astute readers will recall a column about my buddy Sean Johnson’s helpful hint to lead each column with a disclaimer clarifying either serious or humorous content.
Yeah, that works equally well in everyday banter … . “This story I’m about to tell is going to be really hilarious.” Yeah, that’s a precursor to the sound of crickets.
I’ve had fun with Sean over that tip, but today I heed his advice because I am dead serious. A theme about life’s injustices and eternal destiny leaves little room for punch line yuks, and all men are not created equal.
I was born in small-town Somerset, Pa., to Christian parents who stayed together 60-plus years till death did them part. We kids never witnessed a single incident of violence and attended church at least twice a week.
Edmund Kemper was born in Burbank, Calif., to abusive parents who divorced when Ed was young. His mother moved him to Montana where she kept him locked in a basement heavily populated by rats. He ran away to reunite with his father, who left and deserted him when he was 15. Ed grew to 6’9” and I was stunted at 5’7”. Our journeys took other opposite paths.
I stayed at home mooching as long as I could, until at 22 moved West to join my brothers. Ed murdered his paternal grandparents, was diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenic and released after five years from Alascadera Mental Hospital when his 145 IQ convinced people he was cured.
I am loved and reciprocate that love. Ed’s hatred for his mom prompted him to gruesomely murder seven coeds before finally brutally exterminating the maternal source of his life’s pain. Then he turned himself in, satisfied with fulfilled goals.
Based on those origins, who might you have predicted living a peaceful, uneventful life with beloved pets, me or Ed?
Based on factors laid out in the holy Bible, who stands the better chance of spending eternity in heaven and who will be weeping, wailing and gnashing his teeth?
Situations aren’t always that diametrically opposite. The son of mega-church pastor Rick Warren, author of “The Purpose Driven Life,” suffered severe mental illness from childhood. Unable to cope any longer, he ended his own life at 30. His faithful father had prayed for his son’s deliverance daily since the boy was 5.
From these examples and millions more I don’t have space for, one might conclude lives and eternal destinies are ultimately pre-determined by place of birth, quality of parents and mental wiring. The 5th Commandment is “Honor thy father and mother,” but what if they’re atheists, mom’s a drug addict prostitute and pop beats the hell out of you daily?
Countless 10-12 year-olds in parts of the world we can’t imagine are being non-stop trained by ISIS to hate, kill infidels and praise Allah. Any chance these kids will make prom, marry and raise kids in a picket-fence house with a family dog?
Generally speaking, sons of preachers become preachers; sons of homicidal prison inmates become murderous prison inmates. Sure there are always exceptions, but let’s not grope for anecdotal evidence.
Life’s not fair; not even close.
