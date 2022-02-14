Social media in some quarters seems to have found a new cause: salary transparency. There’s a general feeling that employers try to keep the exact pay of their various employees a secret. The corollary to that is workers feel embarrassed to reveal what they make.
One worker, a travel writer in the ranks of those who opted out of the job market, received a flood of plaudits for revealing in a tweet what she’d made in her last job. What courage! What wonderful transparency! These and other similar reactions flooded the digital networks.
I’m not sure how much bravery it took, but her revelation obviously struck some people as akin to her pulling down her panties to show a tattoo on her nether regions.
Not that I’m making light of the problems around the lack of salary transparency. Clearly, employers can gain in not making their pay scale (or lack thereof) available to their employees.
One such advantage? Cover for gender discrimination.
The most glaring recent nearby and specific example that I could find is now tangled in an EOOC lawsuit against Interim Health Care down in Casper. Interestingly enough, the complaint came from a male nurse. He’d learned via questioning that his female colleagues with higher qualifications were being paid substantially less than he was as a brand new trainee.
Well, welcome to Wyoming. We all know the statistics or can easily find them. Women get paid approximately 35% less than men. If we consider only pay, then Wyoming women as a group are just about the worst paid in the country ... indeed, in the entire developed world. And, don’t get me started on that.
My question is, would salary transparency change anything? Maybe, but we’ve known our overall status as Wyoming women since the state was founded. So, I ask, will individual female employees, knowing that they’re getting less than their male counterparts in the same company or business, rise up in revolt, quit, go on strike, call for a boycott, or even initiate an EOOC lawsuit?
Yes. I hear you laughing. Not in Wyoming. Exhibit A: the Interim Health Care situation would not have attracted outside attention if a man hadn’t stepped forward. The women knew better ... if they wanted to keep their jobs.
I sympathize. For an entire career, I earned substantially less than my male colleagues from our entry class, and I knew it. I started with an MA. They had BA’s. They launched their careers as GS-9s or 11s. I felt lucky to get a GS-7. I watched, too, as their benefits and allowances rose along with their base pay, and I lagged further and further behind. Oh, yes, I knew. Did I rock the boat? Well, that was mostly before EEO laws had teeth, but yes. Just not over salary rates, as such. I was looking for ability and experience equality and thought the pay would follow.
I was wrong about that. Oh, well.
In short, I’m not sure salary transparency will change anything. On the other hand, where it doesn’t exist, it won’t hurt.
