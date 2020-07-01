To the editor:
As executive director of the Cody Senior Center, I’m not writing to address any controversy, but rather to share information about its employees that are serving seniors.
One employee has experienced open-heart surgery. There are cancer survivors, and those with high blood pressure, diabetes and severe anxiety. One has a family member who is gravely ill and a vulnerable senior.
Seventy-seven percent of us are seniors ourselves. Some of us are the most vulnerable of which the medical community speaks. Yet, this amazing group of employees never wavered about remaining at their jobs to ensure seniors had at least one nutritious meal per day during COVID-19.
A kitchen staff of three serves up to 180 meals between curbside meals and home delivery, Monday through Friday, week after week. Did I mention that this takes place all in under an hour and half? Let me repeat that. On any given day, 180 meals head out our doors in a little over an hour.
This highly dedicated staff painted and cleaned, decluttered and disinfected. Our public transportation drives seniors to vital medical appointments, and they figured out new ways to serve by grocery shopping for seniors. With the help of volunteers, hundreds of phone calls are placed to check on seniors most weeks, all done to keep the most vulnerable in our community safe. This doesn’t even touch the surface.
I’ve lived in Cody four times. I raised my kids here, and I’ve worked for various organizations. What always brought me back here were Cody’s sheer beauty and its rich history. I’ve always thought it to be a place of community, fairness and compassion. Maybe a little more of those qualities are now in order for those who serve.
Yeah, how about a little more of that?
(s) jenny johnstone-smith
Cody
