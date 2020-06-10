It is an understatement to say Park County and the cities of Cody, Powell and Meeteetse need more revenue to operate.
But the question remains, will Park County voters approve a fifth-cent general purpose tax?
Revenues are already insufficient and future decreases are anticipated with the economic debacle in the state due to the pandemic shutdown.
Park County voters have always been reluctant to write a blank check to government agencies. They want to know if the county or city really needs the money and for what purpose.
We fully support a fifth-cent general purpose tax. We believe it is necessary. And we believe voters will support one also if – and that’s a big if – voters can be shown the necessity for the extra tax.
Officials in Park County need to let voters know that all possible cuts have already been made. It needs to be shown that the quality of services citizens have come to expect has been diminished and will take even more of a hit.
Voters need to know that sewer, water, street and road maintenance and police protection will suffer without additional revenues.
Park County and the municipalities of Cody, Powell and Meeteetse need to clearly show voters the necessity for the tax.
Voters easily passed the capital facilities tax several years ago when it was demonstrated to them why the money was needed and what it would be used for.
Park County voters have always been hesitant to buy a “pig in a poke.” They want to know what they will be getting when they tax themselves an additional penny.
A fifth-cent general purpose sales tax, which is paid for in a large part by tourists to Yellowstone and Park County, is a good deal easier to support than a statewide income tax that could be the alternative.
