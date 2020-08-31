After a few months reprieve, construction resumes on Sheridan Avenue as the Cody Improvements Project continues.
Phase 2 of the project began Aug. 24 with the southbound lanes of 17th closed between Alger and Beck as the crews finish work at the intersection of Alger and 17th. Work will continue toward 16th Street in the eastbound lanes and center turn lane.
Work on Sheridan also continues with closures between 14th Street and 15th Street. Work will take place on one-half of the street at a time.
The project includes removing and replacing existing damaged concrete slabs, resealing existing concrete joints, grinding and texturing existing roadway, upgrading Americans with Disabilities requirements at every street corner between 10th Street and Stampede Avenue, replacing broken curb and gutter and sidewalk, and upgrading wiring at traffic signals.
As most of us learned in the spring, the closures are fairly painless, with little to no wait times, and the main difficulty being parking to reach downtown businesses. With tourists still passing through, this means there is more traffic right now, but that shouldn’t affect things too much.
It will get more interesting when the work hits the 16th Street intersection, which WYDOT spokesperson Cody Beers calls the “busiest in Wyoming” in a recent meeting. But with a little planning it shouldn’t be hard to just bypass the area completely when traveling around town as Alger, Beck, East Sheridan and 16th Street will not be closed at the same time.
So when you’re out and about, pay attention and don’t speed through the work zones to keep the workers safe, or just plan ahead and take a different route.
If you have questions about the work, WYDOT holds public meetings each Tuesday morning in the Denny Menholt parking lot at 9 a.m. to give updates on the project.
