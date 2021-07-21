To the editor:
I must disagree strongly with Amber Peabody’s July 6 editorial “Fire restriction delay irresponsible.”
I live in the country outside of Powell with green irrigated fields for 1/4 mile on three sides of where I live, and the fourth side is a paved county road. I do agriculture burns as necessary and only when the fire conditions are favorable for a controlled burn. In my mind, there was no problem shooting off fireworks on our nation’s birthday on July 4th on my property this year and I am glad the Park County Commissioners saw the logic of NOT enforcing a fire restriction until July 5th.
We shot off fireworks as did some of my neighbors with no resulting wildfires. We had fun and I’m sure my neighbors did too, celebrating our nation’s birthday.
I will say that there appeared to be fewer fireworks shot off in the county compared to previous years, so I’m sure everyone carefully evaluated their own individual fireworks risk and made the appropriate decision whether or not to shoot off fireworks. The Powell Tribune reported on July 6 that only one fireworks-related incident occurred outside of Ralston on the Fourth of July. Neither the July 6 nor July 8 editions of the Cody Enterprise reported any fireworks-related incidents.
I appreciate the commissioners recognizing most people have common sense and allowed people to shoot off fireworks on the Fourth of July, conditions permitting, and to start the fire restrictions on July 5. If we had commissioners with less fortitude, we might not have been able to do so.
I especially applaud commissioner Scott Mangold for resisting the implementation of the restrictions before the Fourth of July and saying “...he had faith people would use ‘common sense’ and responsibility in their activities.” (Cody Enterprise article June 30, 2021).
To the fine people of Park County, this is an example of why elections matter. We can either have county commissioners who serve the people and recognize our personal freedom and accountability or we could have commissioners who want to tell people what to do. I choose to elect commissioners who don’t want to tell us what to do, but rather treat us as the responsible people we are.
It’s also a good example of having elected representatives make the decision and not the unelected people in government. We need to keep that in mind during future county elections. We don’t want to end up with a bureaucratic style county government. We need a county government where the elected commissioners and other elected positions make the tough decisions, knowing they will be held accountable during future elections.
I would again like to thank the Park County Commissioners for starting the fire restrictions on July 5 this year and thus allowing people to responsibly shoot off fireworks on the Fourth of July.
(s) Jeff Michels
Powell
