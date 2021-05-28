This weekend launches picnic season – but it does find me a bit apprehensive. It’s late spring and we all know what that means. Will it rain? Maybe even snow? And what about that Cody Zephyr that seems to come from nowhere?
Don’t jump to conclusions, though. Let me just say at the outset that I really do love picnics. I like the informality; I like the food that typically finds its way there. And obviously, I like the company.
On the other hand, my sister is not much of a “let’s eat outside” kind of gal. No sidewalk cafés for this lady. Those cute establishments along Paris’s Champs-Élysées would simply be lost on her. First, she doesn’t like competing for her food with creepy, crawly, hovering varmints that seem to inhabit the out-of-doors.
Plus, she feels like there’s simply not enough elbows and fingers and forearms to anchor napkins and lightweight foods, like potato chips, in the whisper-est of breezes. Having to crawl around under a table to retrieve a napkin is just not something she can do gracefully – nor can any of us for that matter.
I certainly sympathize, but those are not my reservations about picnics.
My husband loves picnics too, but it hasn’t always been that way. Keep in mind that he was in the food business most of our married life. Therefore, he’s been suspect on more than one occasion about a particular dish he’s encountered at a potluck. He gets a little panicky that the cook may not have baked the chicken to required temperature, or that the potato salad has been on the table far too long. He fears that some cooks may have run their hands through their hair while preparing that salad.
These days, though, he’s not quite as suspicious, deciding that our family and friends are trustworthy, and probably aren’t likely to kill anyone with their cooking.
I certainly sympathize, but those are not my reservations about picnics.
No, my trepidation comes from this one thought: There might be games. They might involve balls. I might get beaned.
In addition, once the game is underway, it’s really obvious that some folks take the game very seriously, whether it’s volleyball, softball, Frisbee or touch football. Miss an easy shot, and it’s easy to see that teeth are being gritted, and tongues are being bitten. Or fellow players literally fall all over themselves to compensate for my inability – often with considerably bodily injury.
I hate to put people through that.
So the question is, “Why not not play?” That presents another problem. When I decline an invitation to toss the ol’ pigskin or shoot some hoops, I get the impression I’m labeled a non-team player. Will my playing or not make or break the game? Puleeez! My favorite line from others is, “Oh, it’ll be fun!” It’s as if my wanting to simply enjoy the day, the food and the company was no fun at all!
But I ask you, how can I really miss a bonafide picnic? Those brats and baked beans? Those great people? Well, I can’t. So, I’ll gladly accept the invitations and gear up for some terrific visiting. Why I may even drum up a rousing game of Trivial Pursuit.
I know: Probably not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.