Cody’s Boone Tidwell wants to help voters “restore the confidence of their vote” by running a trial hand-count election in Park County.
Confidence in elections is a worthy cause, but we are not certain how he will achieve that objective.
Are paper ballots and the humans who tabulate them any less accurate or corruptible than computerized voting machines?
Not too many years ago we saw what a mess the “hanging chads” produced when humans are involved in the process.
In an analysis by CBS2, a Chicago television station, 119 dead people have voted 229 times in Chicago in the last decade.
Paper ballots would not have prevented Susie Sallee from voting in 2020, although she was buried in 1998. Victor Crosswell has voted six times since he died in 1994, according to the report.
When Lyndon B. Johnson first ran for his U.S. Senate seat, he trailed his opponent by 20,000 votes on election night.
The next day county officials “discovered” that the returns from one precinct had not been counted and the votes went overwhelmingly to Johnson. More new returns followed over the next week and as precincts made “corrections” in their totals, Johnson ended up the victor.
There is no question that a possibility that electronic voting machines can be tampered with exists, but paper ballots and the humans who count them are also not infallible.
The more election officials needed to conduct an election, the greater the opportunity for election fraud and we don’t believe the hand-count election trial being suggested will prevent fraud or inaccuracy.
If the purpose of the experiment using paper ballots is to demonstrate to high school government students the necessity of becoming knowledgable voters and how the election system works, it is a worthwhile exercise.
If the purpose of the experiment using paper ballots is to restore confidence in elections by proving they are safer, less corruptible and more accurate than electronic balloting, it is simply an exercise in futility.
