You put your right foot in, you take your right foot out. You put your right foot in and shake it all about. Do the Hokey Pokey, and you turn yourself around. That’s what it’s all about.
So, here’s a question: Is it possible that dividing folks of differing political views into those on the “left” and those on the “right” was as simple as playing a round of Hokey Pokey? If I were partial to putting the right foot in, let’s say, am I one of those who leans to the right? What if I favor the left foot in? Am I a “leftist”?
At least with the song, it’s clear which foot or hand is left or right. Our appendages don’t switch sides.
But if I were in Italy taking in the Leaning Tower of Pisa, for example, I could say it’s leaning right if I’m standing on one side or leaning left if I’m on the other. It all depends on my vantage point.
Describing an individual as right-leaning or left-leaning isn’t as simple as Hokey Pokey or leaning towers. But is there some kind of logic that explains the difference?
The whole right vs. left is the kind of situation where “I know what it means; I just can’t explain it.” I figured that somewhere in history, there had to be a precedent.
And I was right.
According to Dictionary.com, “Left and right originally referred to seating positions in the 1789 French National Assembly, the parliament France formed after the French Revolution.”
References to right and left were related to the vantage point of the assembly speaker. “To the right were seated nobility and more high-ranking religious leaders,” Dictionary.com reports. “To the left were seated commoners and less powerful clergy.
“The right-hand side (called le côté droit in French) became associated with more reactionary views (more pro-aristocracy). The left-hand side (le côté gauche) with more radical views (more pro-middle class).”
Apparently, left and right, as political adjectives, are also recorded in English in the 1790s.
Why then were those on the right (the aristocracy) seated at the right hand of the speaker and the pro-middle class on the left? Did the right side reflect the speaker’s favored hand and lead him to place his favorite people there? Or could the sides have been swapped just as easily?
Thankfully, there’s little argument about those whom we might call “middle of the road” who sat closer to the center in that 1789 French National Assembly. They didn’t necessarily lean left or right and became associated with moderate or centrist positions.
Where politics in America are concerned today, “right” means conservative and basically Republican. “Left” is liberal and Democrat. (Now there are two more tags we affix to others: liberal and conservative.) Individuals can further be labeled as far-left and far-right to explain extreme positions at either end of the spectrum. Still, assigning a label to another can be quite subjective and vary widely from person to person or place to place. Maybe using the Hokey Pokey isn’t such a bad idea after all.
Put simply, politics are downright complicated and people even more so.
So don’t even get me started on liberals and conservatives …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.