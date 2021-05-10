The East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park opened Friday, back to its more traditional opening time of early May.
That’s good news for Cody as it harkens the beginning of the summer tourist season.
With so much shut down last year, it was a fairly quiet summer, but in talking to downtown business owners this year, we find most are planning on a busy summer.
Park Superintendent Cam Sholly also is preparing for a large influx of people, and said the summer has the potential of being “the busiest on record” in Yellowstone history.
Another boon is the announcement by the Park recently that tour buses will be allowed in the Park. If operators can commit to having all their passengers either vaccinated or tested up to 72 hours before their trip into the Park, they will be permitted to operate at 100% capacity.
Hotels and restaurants, among others, benefit greatly from the buses, so many are breathing a sigh of relief that they’ll be back.
On Friday the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce hosted its seventh annual Parks & Pancakes to
celebrate the opening. Folks gathered to enjoy pancakes, bacon and fruit, with many planning to journey to the Park after eating.
We urge you to follow their lead and take a journey into the Park in the coming weeks before it gets to crowded.
Enjoy the wonders of Yellowstone yourself as there isn’t another place like it anywhere in the world.
And prepare for the return of tourists and a more normal summer season here in Cody.
