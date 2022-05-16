To the editor:
The greed, arrogance and indifference of our Park County and Wyoming State governments have created the largest property tax money grab in Park County history.
Park County always blames the state law that requires current home values to update the property taxes. This does not give them a license to bury people in “Usury” taxes. I live up the North Fork, and they increased my property taxes by 50.6% just this year! I doubt the motives of our county and state governments.
Park County has been trying to get their added sales tax approved by the voters without success, so they just bypass the voters and are filling their coffers from property taxes. I see where the elected officials are getting raises, at taxpayer expense. We have the worst inflation in decades, we are still in the midst of a pandemic, food prices are out of control and Park County thinks this is a good time to bury residents in out-of-control property taxes?
I blame our state legislators and governor for knowing for the last few years that real estate prices are insane, and doing nothing to help the residents of this great state!
Shame on them! There is lots of talk from them now that the horse is out of the corral. It appears it is time to replace all of our elected officials. We are not here to make the county and state richer, we are here because we love living here.
I was born in Wyoming, (Thermopolis), and have been back over 30 years. The reality is that some people will have to sell their house because of the new property taxes. It is time to not let the fox be in charge of the chicken coup! Thank you for your time.
(s) terry tarbett
Wapiti
(1) comment
Some of my North and South Fork neighbors have seen their taxes up 40% as well! It is interesting to note that good conservative lawmakers headed by Rep. Chuck Gray in the last legislative session introduced a cap on property taxes BUT county commissioners including our VERY OWN Lee Livingston GAVE TESTIMONY IN CHEYENNE AGAINST THE CAP! And so did our own county accessor! Unreal...
These elected officials knew dam well what was coming! And then our accessor had the audacity to express "surprise" that some of the Park County property taxes were averaging 25% and some at 50% (expressing dismay only when HIS taxes went up!). That's beyond absurd on several levels. We have elected officials asleep at the wheel....
I just wonder what the tax raise for County Commissioner Lee Livingston's North Fork house is. The joke's on him. Hmmmm....
I do agree that LOTS of these liberal taxing elected officials MUST GO. One or two of our Park County reps and one Powell state senator have voted for over 20 new taxes in the last two legislative sessions! Check their voting records... They were for 15 cents of tax on the gallon and black boxes in your car.... And of course they want to saddle our state with HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS for Medicaid Expansion! More taxes on the horizon!
These liberals are voting for new taxes at the same time that Wyoming was getting $1 billion in "free money" from the feds, record Biden inflation and record Biden gas prices! Unbelievable...
If that's voting for what the majority off the Park County residents want, then I'm let out... These taxing liberals MUST GO at midterm. Keep them from Cheyenne at all costs.
Now these HUGE TAXES coming at a time right after the stress of COVID on family and businesses.... Insane. Yes, the county commissioners wanted oh so much to raise our sales tax 25% and then got shellacked at the polls. That was a CLEAR mandate that the Park County residents did NOT want to be taxed.
So the county commissioners went around the polls and promoted this non-capped property tax. Let them know how you feel. But it's poetic justice that THEY THEMSELVES got raised taxes. If that didn't hit them over the head like a 2x4, I don't know what did....
Now they're going to get another 2x4 over the head at the polls. Let's give it to them!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.