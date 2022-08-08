I’m thinking the perfect weight-loss and shape-up apparatus is the stairs.
I don’t mean a step or two as in a step-exercise class. Nor am I referring to those endless stairs going nowhere with a Stair-Master machine at the gym.
No, what I mean is a real, honest-to-goodness flight of stairs that takes me to the basement and back again – 20 times a day or more.
When we moved into our current home 20 years ago; it was our first house with stairs in some time. After only a few days, I learned how those stairs would affect my life going forward. I hobbled about gingerly as my calves and quadriceps burned with each trip up and down those stairs.
I toted box after box for unpacking, only to find that some cartons were mislabeled. So, I hauled them back upstairs where they belonged, doubling the number of travels on that stairway. After that, I limped off to the store for heat ointment and painkillers.
I always held out hope that I’d lose at least a few extra pounds simply by virtue of having stairs in the house. Apparently, I’d have to climb my stairs far more than the dozen or so trips I now take – and a whole lot faster.
So why do we have stairs in the first place? That’s easy: How else would we get to our basement? After all, a basement is very cheap floor space. Compared to bricks and mortar, siding and soffits, it’s much less expensive. Add that good ol’ Wyoming dirt surrounding it, and we have some darn good insulation down there.
Secondly, what’s better than that space under the stairs for a kids’ hideout? Nothing, we decided, and we finished off this great space for the grandkids with room for a myriad of toys. It’s been a great spot for pretending and dreaming as we collected a multitude of toys to stock it over the years. With only one grandchild these days who isn’t a teen or a 20-something, maybe it’s time for the hideout to become a storage closet.
The basement really was a great place for grandkids. The carpet resembles chocolate cookie crumbs floating in milk. Our grandchildren could spill, dribble and crumble all manner of food product on that floor, and Grandpa and Grandma would never be the wiser – well, almost.
In the end, we were smart to include stairs in our house since the basement became a very practical place to shuffle kids off to “do their own thing” without getting into too much trouble. The only drawback for us as seniors is the stairs to get there, that’s all.
We always liked the overnighters with grandkids in this house. And with the chocolate-chip ice cream-hued carpet as soft as it is, it was easy for “the cousins” to camp out on the floor, munching popcorn and swapping stories about school and forts and fun. I always thought Grandpa and Grandma would plop down their sleeping bags right alongside. Early on, however, one thing was clear: We might not be able to get up from the floor once we positioned those bags.
More importantly, could we still make it down the stairs – safely, that is? The jury is still deliberating.
