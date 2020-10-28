To the editor:
My observations regarding: Some local (Cody) citizens assembled, armed, during the “Rally Against Racism” walk at City Park (06/08/2020); some North Fork residents protesting their neighbors living there and not welcome in “Cody Country” (10/15/2020) as reported in the Cody Enterprise; “Bless their hearts.”
(s) Bob bayuk
Cody
