Why do our brains do the things they do?
Answering that question leads specialists into the final frontier of medical science and the rest of us into confusion.
For all the research that has been done and is on-going, we’re each left to handle our own brain as best we can, to put up with its trickiness, to try to harness its worst impulses and maximize the best. An NPR show recently reminded me of just how malignantly tricky the brain can get – it can kill you.
Long ago some research at the Library of Congress took me into a set of Belgian witchcraft court cases from the Congo dealing with people killed by witch doctors.
Their conclusion? If the brain believes absolutely that the body is going to die, the brain makes sure that happens. They saw it too often to doubt. Tricky ... like Loki is tricky.
Which brings us to a harmless trick my brain played on me while writing my last column on “A Bridge Too Far.”
Yes, indeed, as readers pointed out, the “bridge too far” was the Dutch Arnhem Bridge not the German Remagen one.
I knew that. I knew that very, very well,
How? Well, for openers I have distant relatives (our mutual ancestors featured in my book “The Ostfriesens” and which you can get at Legends) living northeast of Arnhem about as far away as from here to Billings. Several years ago, in order to write the book, I dug deeply into the history of those who live on the North Sea littoral with its networks of rivers and canals.
To make matters worse, we once lived only a few kilometers from Remagen and its famous Ludendorff bridge. Not only do I personally know Remagen, but I heard a first-hand account of the bridge’s capture from a colleague, formerly a lieutenant in the 9th armored.
That experience, I remember him saying, made him hope the war would soon be over ... a thought that proved true despite the hard fighting still ahead.
What else did he recount? My brain won’t kick out much more. In fact, about all that is absolutely clear is hearing his reminiscence on a foggy Paris night, walking along the Rue de Rivoli toward the Maurice where I was lucky enough to be staying.
There was a pause in my writing here as my neurons went on a rampage, snapping together to provide visions of other foggy nights in Paris, skipping through mental files of walking into the Louvre from the Rue de Rivoli, digressing on how a person TDY in Paris could afford to stay in a hotel like the Maurice on government per diem ... .
All of which is to say that the brain sometimes does what the brain wants to do. In this case my brain not only inserted the name of the wrong bridge for no apparent reason, but it failed to notice the error during several edits.
Go figure. I can’t do more than apologize.
