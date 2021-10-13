As the search for the next Cody School District superintendent heats up, we join community members in expressing our views of what we believe the new superintendent should be like.
We believe a school superintendent should be a good listener. But that person must also have the strength to not just react to the persons shouting the loudest, but must do what is in the best interest of the school district.
A school superintendent must balance the education of the students with working within a budget. That often means saying “no” or developing a compromise.
The ideal superintendent will not always be liked by all employees of the district, including some teachers. They will also not be liked by some students and some parents, but will be respected if they treat all people fairly, honestly and with respect, and listen to their viewpoints.
A good superintendent will be honest at all times and will never hide anything from the public, including what is being taught in the classrooms.
McPherson and Jacobson, the executive recruitment firm hired to conduct the national search for a new superintendent, conducted a forum in Cody last week to hear what the community wants in a superintendent.
The general consensus seemed to be what the Cody community desires is someone who is honest, forthright and has integrity.
That must be a Cody value.
Cody native and former U.S. Senator Al Simpson often stated, “If you have integrity, nothing else matters. If you don’t have integrity, nothing else matters.”
As the recruitment for a new Cody school superintendent proceeds, it’s good to remember Simpson’s sage advice, “If you don’t have integrity, nothing else matters.”
John Malmberg
