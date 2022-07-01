“Can we trust computer-driven vehicles?” That question would have seemed ludicrous a decade ago. Now, you have to wonder.
The subject recently assumed some immediacy in my mind because of a PBS NOVA episode on hands-off self-drive vehicles. They’re coming soon, NOVA says. Apparently, car manufacturers are salivating over estimates of a trillion – yes, that’s -illion with a Tr – dollar business they believe is in their near future thanks to huge advances in Artificial Intelligence.
Who knew.
And will we go along with it given our experiences with the self-drive problems of the current generation of cars? Will our lawmakers allow it?
The thing is, experience tells us not to trust computers. They can lie. We see it all the time with the GPS system — the computer voice giving directions that make no sense. Oh, the trouble we would be in if we always believed that voice.
Like, on one trip when a GPS sent me and my Jeep (Goldie) down an old Indiana two-lane, heading east toward the Ohio River, the road ended abruptly on the near bank. I stopped there, ignoring GPS saying: “Continue straight ahead.”
What information was Goldie’s GPS receiving from its satellite? If it’d been dark out, what would I have seen?
There’s that old saying about computers of “garbage in, garbage out.” If ever there were an example, that was it. It’s not that computers are particularly reliable, either. Batteries go dead, signals get interrupted, servers go down. Stuff happens.
As an example, it’s probable that at least some of you have had a run-in with your car braking pre-emptively. Goldie did that to me a few weeks ago.
We were in heavy stop-and-go traffic in downtown Billings, cars jockeying for position, trying to find the fastest way through. Suddenly, Goldie shrieked and slammed on the brakes. We stopped dead.
Until then, I really had no idea that a car’s computer brain could have a meltdown. It can.
And, hearing the sharp alarm and finding myself thrown forward against the seat belt scared the *** out of me. We could have been rear-ended.
What triggered Goldie’s action? I haven’t a clue. Were we that close to hitting the car in front of us? I didn’t think so. Her behavior was unexpected and unprecedented. She’s rolled down I-95 at 75 mph maneuvering like a lemming in a school of trucks and cars. She’s negotiated the totally awful Jersey Turnpike in rush hour and handled downtown Chicago in a driving rain. No sweat.
Which brings me back to the question of trust. I’d thought before that I could trust her limited self-drive skills and brainpower. Not so.
In fact, until the Billings Braking Business, I felt fairly comfortable about the idea of riding around in a self-driving car. Now?
It’s not that humans are infallible. It’s that we don’t expect much from fellow drivers, certainly not perfection, and we’re never disappointed. So, right now I’d rather stick with what I know.
Sorry, Goldie. Your manumission papers will have to wait.
