We do not envy the formidable task Lisa Watson, newly appointed interim president for Northwest College, is facing.
In Watson’s opinion the biggest challenge before Northwest College is the impending budget cuts.
Gov. Mark Gordon released his supplemental budget in November and that budget calls for cuts of 15% or about $2 million to Northwest College.
Watson is facing head-on that harsh reality, telling the Cody Enterprise, “It’s hard to maintain services and maintain programs when the funds are not provided to do that.”
True enough. But there are more hurdles to face. Nationwide, enrollment at colleges and universities has been declining for the past few years and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem, making more students apt to take off a semester or two.
For various reasons, fewer students are applying for admission to universities. That means there are now 2 million less students enrolled in schools than there were in 2011.
Unfortunately, Wyoming was among the top states for percentage of decrease in enrollment at -4.4%.
The universities that are struggling with enrollment numbers to a lesser degree are the ones that prepare their students to find a well-paying job when they graduate.
And the students most likely to succeed are those who enroll at universities as a training field for future employment.
Northwest College is now in talks with Cody High School to offer some college courses on the CHS campus for both Cody High School and NWC students.
Watson sees this as a way to improve offerings for students and also as a recruitment tool for NWC. That could prove to be an excellent recruitment method.
We certainly hope all students get some good advice and encouragement from teachers, parents and counselors to not waste time and money at a college, but enter with the idea that an investment in education will pay off in future income.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.