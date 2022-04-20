At last, I have been chosen.
If ever there was confirmation of my legitimacy as a productive member of society, this is it. At some point between May and November, I’ll hold a peer’s freedom in my hands. With all my quirks and warts, being chosen for jury duty is the ultimate validation.
All joking aside, I don’t take this responsibility lightly. It’s a chance to make a stand for justice and, who knows, possibly meet a lonely, single woman. From what I’ve heard, lengthy sequestering can be a psychological aphrodisiac, but that’s not what it’s about. First and foremost is thoughtful impartiality, as lives are at stake here.
Also, the paycheck is secondary, but I did a little research and states vary in their daily stipend. Wyoming surprisingly is ahead of the jury curve at $40 per day. Should the trial stretch on for let’s say, three months, that’s a $3,600 windfall, but I would look down my nose at anyone seeing this civic honor as a profit deal.
Don’t get me wrong: as a semi-senior citizen woefully unprepared for the golden years, I’m always in the market for supplemental income. With several recent community vacancies, I’d be foolish not to explore options. I was sorry to hear Sheriff Steward is calling it quits, as Scott embodies that rare combination of intimidating personability that likely has perps offering their wrists for handcuffing in respectful resignation. Sure he was tough, but fair.
And don’t even get me started on his detective brother, Darrel, who very well might have the best set of teeth in town. I’m guessing the Steward matriarch beams with pride for her male brood, and I don’t pretend I could ever take Sheriff Steward’s place.
But could I possibly fill that vital void? I’ve never been convicted of a felony and I think my community service over the years – and not all court-appointed – speaks well of my credentials. My age shouldn’t be a factor since we have a geriatric, semi-lucid president who according to 35% of America is doing a commendable job. I firmly believe I could be equally effective.
A recent Enterprise article about Crane Academy Daycare sadly closing its doors alerted me to another community need. Since I live alone in a three-story townhouse, space wouldn’t be an issue. It might sound radical, but I believe our children are our future, and I have a gaggle of nieces and nephews I’m pretty confident would single me out as the favorite uncle.
I made life fun for these kids, whether it be sneaking up behind nephew Rusty to jerk his pants down, or Trey’s birthday parties when I’d wrap up, say, a can of baked beans or potato. Seeing the hesitant smiles once the confusion subsided made it all worthwhile.
Would that kind of endearing bonding translate to multiple children in my care? We don’t know, but it’s probably worth exploring. Also, there’s an outside chance I may never sire children of my own, so there’s incentive.
I haven’t fully chartered my financial future yet, but it’s all on hold until after jury duty. Collective community good before personal gain I always say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.