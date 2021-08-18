To the editor:
Hello friends. I wanted to let you know about my experience with the new COVID variant that is running rampant in Cody and Wyoming.
Our mother is 92 and has six caregivers for 24-hour care.
One of mom’s caregivers got violently ill and three days later tested positive for COVID. Then my mom got a serious cough and became very weak with no desire to eat or drink anything. She has been in bed for four days now.
Today she and another of mom’s caregivers tested positive for COVID. We are down to just one caregiver who wants to be with mom. Four of the six have COVID. My sister and I will relieve this caregiver for a short time each day. We have both been vaccinated but will still wear a mask at mom’s and at indoor functions.
Mom was not vaccinated upon the advice of our other sister. Mom’s caregivers were not vaccinated except for one for various reasons.
The week before, my brother-in-law attended a party in Greybull and came down with COVID. He had been vaccinated and was only affected slightly by the virus – sneezing, feeling run-down, loss of smell and taste, which he later got back. If he had not been vaccinated, he no doubt would have been a lot worse.
Bottom line - this new variant is highly contagious and is very serious. If all this can happen in our family, think about how it is spreading throughout our town, state and the U.S.
I urge you to consider again getting vaccinated to stop the spread of this virus that refuses to go away without it.
(s) Gladys Price
Cody
