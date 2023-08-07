What to do with the county-owned Park County Complex and its empty spaces? There’s the beautiful and heavily used Park County Library filling the ground floor. But the top floors of the building? It’s been a struggle.
At the heart of the problem is the county’s reluctance, quite rightly, to compete in the office rental market with private enterprise. Thus, and lacking alternative usage, too much of the building has been empty in the years since its purchase while maintenance costs continue unabated.
Doing something with the two upper floors that would further community development, therefore, is almost a no-brainer. This is where the idea, recently pitched to the county commissioners, of turning the space into a convention center comes in.
So much about the proposal is positive. I, personally, love the prospect of repurposing and transforming a county liability into a county asset.
But can we justify the remodel costs, which would be pricey indeed, when the convention spaces would be unused for way too much of the year? Let’s look at that.
Best estimates now are that we turn away some 12-15 groups a year that require space to hold up to 500 people. The optimistic believe we could attract many more events/conventions if we had the space to host them.
Say, for openers, we attract an additional 15 events a year bringing an average each of 400-500 people to town. That would come out between 6,000 and 7,000 more people flying/driving/being housed and fed in Cody for 45 to 75 days a year.
Not too shabby. Certainly, worth looking at, as the county commissioners seem inclined to do ... at least as far as financing an engineering study—a great first step.
But what about the rest of the year? What about all those hours and days, weeks, and months when the convention floors of the building will still sit mostly empty? What can be done about that?
Which brings me to another idea that has floated around for a long time—a Park County Center for the Arts. The two (convention and arts center) make such a natural match that other towns do this successfully, normally dual-purposing space designed for the arts for conventions and other events. Here we have an opportunity for exactly that type of twofer.
Best of all, from a county/city point of view, both functions serve as economic multipliers, would help fill hotel rooms during the off-season, allow more restaurants to remain open, put more shoppers downtown and contribute to workforce development. More, this combination would give the county, already developing a reputation as friendly to the arts, an even better cachet, attracting more artists to settle in the area.
Why else, other than money and space usage, add in an arts center? Because the county has a decentralized arts community – artists, musicians, writers, photographers, dancers, actors and artisans – that could fill it with activities. Currently, they are spread out around the county using a variety of venues with studios, display areas, galleries, theater space and classrooms.
An arts center would not compete with those facilities but would augment them, enhancing current capabilities. Just for openers, it could host both large and small projects and events, advertise Park County as a welcoming arts environment, provide space for people to practice their art forms, train young people in the many disciplines involved in the arts, and provide more outlets for our active seniors.
Best of all, combining the two functions would not add significantly to the remodel costs required for a convention center. The type of convention meeting space required for 500 people could equally become a theater. Classrooms, dance floors, and art studios would double as break-out rooms for convention usage. The staff needed to promote, schedule and manage all these events would be fully employed year around.
In my mind, depending upon the price tag for conversion, maintenance and staffing, this combination of a convention/arts center would be a great way for the county to turn a building that has become something of an albatross into a community development model. In short, more bang for the buck!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.