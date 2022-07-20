To the editor:
After hundred of thousands of dollars in donations, land donated, landscaping and labor donated, supplies donated, a new animal shelter is built.
As someone who drives by this facility several times a day, I find it disrespectful to all those who donated and worked so hard to see this achieved that the landscape has become a weed patch, trees leaning or dying, and the walking trail is invisible due to weeds.
What impression do potential adopters have when they drive up to the facility? If the outside is so neglected, are the animals and the inside also neglected?
It is sad to see what was once a good idea become yet another Park County eyesore.
(s) debi davenport
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.