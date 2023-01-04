To the editor:
Have you been watching Yellowstone’s Virtual Video 150 series?
The propaganda productions can be viewed on YouTube. Superintendent Cam Sholly promised not to politicize his office (Powell Tribune, July 31, 2018). Ha!
In the “climate change” edition, the dodgy presenter was asked if data she has collected could be used in “management decisions.” Her wandering response addressed fire concerns, operations and infrastructure flood preparedness.
For park researchers, lecturers and managers truly believing in man-made climate change, mandatory employee busing is long overdue.
In mid-December I made a few observations. One evening, 133 park employee commuters exited through the North Gate near Gardiner, Mont., in private vehicles on their way home from work in Mammoth. Seven cars had two occupants, none had more than two.
The next morning, 167 commuting vehicles entered the park on their way to work via the same employee-only access road. All had employee window stickers. Nine had two occupants, none had more than two. Study methods employed: note pad and tally marks, 20th century math and cups of hot chocolate. As an independent variable, I realize my data is not scientific.
Using math skills obtained in elementary school in the early 1960s, I have concluded no less than five 42-passenger motor coaches could handle the daily migration of bureaucrats, significantly reducing the National Park Service’s carbon footprint. However, that is not the case.
Currently, only one Department of Interior full-size motor coach runs round-trip daily to the park from Livingston, Mont., hauling park employees. It makes four stops along the 62-mile route to Mammoth, one of those being Gardiner. The “climate change” specialist in the aforementioned video stated she resides in Gardiner. Her commute status is unknown.
Electric mini-shuttles are in use for visitors at Canyon. Your emissions are bad, theirs are good.
(s) steve torrey
Cody
