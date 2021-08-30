Every time someone complains or moans about not being able to find employees or the state legislature failing to come to grips with its fiscal crisis or the number of COVID deniers, or, or, or, I can’t help agreeing before adding my own favorite gripes. Should I?
Consider the merits. It’s possible that we’ll never have herd immunity to the COVID variations, that COVID will continue to fill hospital wards, that our restaurants will never be what they were, that the legislature (most probably) will continue to march in place. It’s also possible that all those things won’t happen.
The complaints, at a minimum, allow us to get worries off our minds while providing an opportunity for a bit of whining.
As we do, let’s put that into perspective and say a word of thanks to God every day that we live where we do – surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery in the world and almost in the shadow of one of the most interesting mountains anywhere.
“It’s upside down,” I remember my mother saying. “Can you imagine? A mountain that landed upside down?”
That was before we knew Heart Mountain didn’t fly but sailed to its current location at some 90 miles an hour on a sea of magna, ending up ... well, upside down.
Thankfully, it all happened many centuries ago.
That mountain and Cody, itself, serve as a sort of gateway to something extraordinary – a playground comprised of the largest roadless wilderness in the contiguous American states. Pack into the backcountry and you can enjoy (or not) the same experiences as our forefathers. Now, people pay big bucks for those experiences.
All we must do to reap the proceeds is keep our wilderness wild and big ... which is proving harder than it ought to be.
Water. When was the last time you thought about water ... unless that’s your business, of course. Most of us take it as much for granted as any city dweller. Water will come into the canals in the spring and go out in the fall. It’ll flow through water lines, come out of our taps, and up from our wells.
Our mountains, our seasons, and a dam give us that. Living in a high desert and the American West, you should consider adding water to your prayers.
This town. People want to live here or live nearby. How many small towns in America, lacking any major industry, can claim to be so healthy, and I mean that literally? The medical community here is hugely exceptional and getting a chance now to prove it.
Exceptional is the word, too, that describes our wealth of social capital ... our churches, our wonderful library, museums, art league and educational K-12 and advanced learning facilities ... the list goes on.
Next time I start complaining, remind me to look around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.