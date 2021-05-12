Finally, last week Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks made the decision to allow 100% capacity tour buses in the parks under certain conditions.
Area businesses that have historically relied on transactions with the motor coach industry were decimated by the exclusion of tour buses from the parks last year and were anxiously waiting for the decision to be made for this season.
The parks’ decision means tour bus operators that can commit to having all passengers either vaccinated or tested before their trip into the park can operate at full capacity.
For some area businesses, tour buses have made up an integral percentage of their overall revenues for years.
Hotels, restaurants and attractions that have depended on the motor coach business have been kept waiting to see what the decision would be.
Some tours had made reservations earlier this year with the caveat they might have to cancel or reschedule depending on the decision.
Many businesses have not been able to plan on the number of employees needed for the summer until they knew if tour buses got the green light.
We are thankful the parks did not delay that important decision any longer.
It appears Cody and other towns surrounding Yellowstone should have a fantastic summer season.
With limited lodging available in the Park, the demand should fill the rooms available in Yellowstone’s gateway communities.
Now with coach tours getting a cautionary green light to operate, Cody should experience a booming season.
We hope a great tourism season comes to fruition. After last year, it is needed.
By all means bring on the tour buses...now brush up on your Chinese.
