Is there any holiday more joyous or sacred than Halloween? Well, maybe a couple I suppose, but let’s not split hairs. When I was a quote, unquote, a young “whippersnapper,” in Pa. come Trick or Treat night, I’d make tracks from our rural farm country where at best you’ might get a few eggs or a pint of cream from Lemon Hollsopple’s dairy farm up the road. I strategically chose to join my buddy Jack Keim five miles away in Jerome. That’s where the big payday was.
That little, one-traffic-light town, with only a post office, elementary school and four bars, would be crawling with little goblins, skeletons and Nixon-lookin’ woodhicks. Of course, that was in the innocent days before lurking child predators or some evil scumbag might slip poison or a lousy apple into your goody bag. Fruit didn’t, and still doesn’t really sit well with us, but I’d come home with a pillow case full of Snickers, Bazooka bubble gum, malted milk balls and the like. Again, this was well before childhood obesity reared its bloated head.
It was a gentler time when one needn’t be paranoid one’s lighthearted costume choice might offend some thin-skinned buzzkill. Society wasn’t even close to “woke” yet – we were in a peaceful slumber – and nobody feigned outrage when spotting a stereotypical Native American, a playful Mexican sombrero or, God forbid, a sexy nurse costume. It’s ironic, because I believe our angels of medicine today would love to let their hair down and come out once a year to be leered at. But no-o-o-o, current society would demand Hee Haw’s “Nurse Goodbody” be covered from head to toe, all serious and frumpy. Anyone else missing the good ol’ days?
Halloween is loved, I hypothesize, because our basest instincts are titillated by being frightened out of our minds, while knowing it’s probably not real. Movies I grew up with like Night of the Living Dead, Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Ghost and Mr. Chicken only add to the appeal. I don’t include The Exorcist in my whimsical list since that flick really traumatized my religious-upbringing psyche. For months, if my voice got hoarse, I’d be convinced I was possessed by the devil.
While bemoaning the loss of costume creativity, we can rest assured there are plenty of terrorists crossing the border dressed as day laborers in search of a better life. If that don’t scare the snot out of ya, nothing will! With the current state of the union, we don’t really need scary movies or haunted houses to get into that quake-with-fright mood. You think a hunchback with a fake hatchet sticking in his blood-soaked head is scary? I’ll tell ya what’s scary: How about giggling Kamala Harris next in line to lead us should the crotchety status quo be rendered inoperable?
Not to be overly dramatic, but there is little doubt we’re living in the last days. Go’ ahead, count ’em; you’ve only got three more days till Halloween. Have some old-fashioned fun this weekend, and scare the hell out of someone you love. You never know when it might be your last chance.
