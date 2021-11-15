To the editor:
While the Cody Lions Club have been a prominent fixture in the community for nearly 100 years, the next three years will find the club very visible and busy planning different major events.
Nov. 20 will be the 50th year the Cody Lions Club has sponsored Turkey Day. The event is a major fundraiser as well as providing a carnival-type atmosphere for the community to win turkeys and game hens by participating in a variety of games and shooting events. This year an added event has been planned. For the first 860 raffle tickets sold a complimentary concert ticket will be given. The concert will be held at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium on Nov. 17 and features Jerry Armstrong who has performed in Las Vegas.
The Cody Lions Club extends an invitation to all to help celebrate 50 years of fun and support. Chartered on Dec. 11, 1922, the Cody Lions Club has been a vital part of the success of Cody being a great place in which to live, work and play. While caring for the needs of those with vision problems is a major focus, the club through their fund raising events has always provided for any worthy cause.
To help celebrate the 100th birthday, the Cody Lions Club and City of Cody are working together to sponsor the annual ice cream social in August of 2022 as part of “Concerts in the Park.” The Lions Club will sponsor the concert as well as add special treats to accompany the ice cream. There will also be free hand outs during the concert. There will be plenty of opportunities for all to help the Lions Club not only celebrate the past 100 years, but also catapult the club into another century of service.
The Cody Lions Club will host the Wyoming Lions State Convention in April of 2023. The club is honored to have International President Brian Sheehan as a guest. It will be the first time Cody has a sitting International President.
As part of the convention, the Cody Lions Club will be presenting Humanitarian Awards to community entities having networked with the club for many years. In addition new lifetime members of the Cody Lions Club will be named and honored.
There will be opportunities built into the convention agenda for non-Lions to be invited. When the dates for these events come closer more information will be shared. Without the supportive community the Cody Lions Club would not be nearly as effective in caring for those needing assistance.
(s) mick barrus
Cody Lions Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.