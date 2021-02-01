To the editor:
I am wondering who Liz Cheney works for and whom she answers to. By acceptance of the office it is supposed to be the voters of Wyoming who mandated her to support President Trump for better or worse. That would not allow her to vote for impeachment.
Actually, since she seldom voiced support for him, she again set aside the voters’ mandate. Now Gov. Mark Gordon has named her as an integral part of the Wyoming delegation thereby condoning her behavior. Additionally on Cheney, along with Senators Barrasso and Enzi, released a joint statement in support of Mark Gordon’s California-New York styled barrage of new COVID-19 restrictions which are clearly not needed unless he thinks he is herding sheep. All this coupled with the Gordon-Cheney statement that they are “pushing back” against the pending socialist storm rising in the East is a harbinger that leaves a bad smell.
Liz Cheney needs to be recalled soonest. Mark Gordon needs to figure out if he really wants to be governor then put together a strong defense because the Harris administration will come, hard and fast, for Wyoming’s oil, gas, coal, First Amendment and especially Second Amendment rights. We can do better.
Wyoming, please pray, without ceasing, to our eternal God, listen quietly for His wisdom and direction then act. Thank you.
(s) Steve wood
Cody
(4) comments
She is one of 10 House Republicans with a spine. She did the right thing and should be praised.
Last time I checked she took an oath to defend the constitution, not Donald Trump. Props to Liz for having the guts to think for herself. Wyoming should be proud of her.
Steve, Although I agree with your sentiment, there is no provision in the law to recall congressmen and there is no provision in the law to recall the governor of Wyoming. If we are to succeed in removing officials in Washington and in state wide office who do not represent us, the first step is doing 2 minutes of online research.
If we don't get it together, there will be a bunch of candidates running for Cheney's congressional seat who will split up the vote leaving her with the majority and reelection.
My question :" If hardcore conservative Republican Liz Cheney is being taken to the dunking stocks before she is exiled from party leadership , but that same part totally supports the two wingnut women - Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebbert - who are both flying mammal excrementally loco , what does that portend for the communal psychographics of said Republican Party ?
Not good. The GOP is severely fracturing if not crumbling before our eyes. They no longer believe in the principles of a constitutional democratic republic. QED.
