Health for men looks a little different compared to women, especially when it comes to risk factors for certain health conditions. Thanks to new advancements in screenings and recommendations, technology is helping prevent certain conditions and is keeping more men healthy longer.
The big challenge is making sure men actually make it to their doctor for the checkups and care they need. In fact, if you’re in good health, you may only need to see your doctor once a year for your yearly physical.
Lots of important things happen during that time with your doctor, like blood tests, digital rectal exam, blood pressure check and more. Just that one simple visit can help you get and stay on the path to good health.
Here, you can explore different topics that may help keep you up-to-date on the latest information on conditions related to men’s health and wellness.
Heart disease in men
There are different types of heart disease, but coronary heart disease is the most common — and the leading cause of heart attacks in the U.S. Coronary heart disease happens when plaque builds up in the walls of your arteries, making them hard and narrow. This could lead to a blockage and prevent blood from flowing through your arteries as it should. Eventually, it can cause heart attack, stroke and other vascular conditions.
Cancer in men
There are certain cancers to keep in mind as you plan your preventive health checks. Lung, colorectal (colon), prostate and testicular cancer are especially common among men. And, while there are ways to catch some of them early, the warning signs might not always be that clear. Self-checks, self-care and regular visits to your doctor are three things you can do to stay healthy — or catch something suspicious before it becomes a serious problem.
Kidney stones in men
Did you know men are more likely to get kidney stones compared to women? These little stones form when certain substances don’t make it out of your body the way they should. Calcium and other waste products can get stuck in your ureter and cause all sorts of symptoms.
(Dr. Matthew Husa is the Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare of Wyoming.)
