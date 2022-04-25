To the editor:
As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, I know the fight against cancer doesn’t just happen within a research lab but extends to the halls of our Capitol.
The pandemic has reiterated this fact, highlighting the important role public health policy plays in one’s ability to live a long, healthy life.
It’s especially the case for us in Wyoming. Research continues to show that, across all stages and cancer types, patients who live in states that have yet to increase eligibility for Medicaid are more likely to die from cancer compared to those who live in states that have acted on such lifesaving legislation.
Where you live shouldn’t determine if you live.
This Medicaid Awareness Month, I hope lawmakers take the time to review the research and science behind increasing eligibility for Medicaid. Only by taking the time, remaining guided by evidence and working across party lines can we truly address cancer’s impact in the state – and at such a pivotal moment when you consider the pandemic’s long-lasting impacts.
It’s time our lawmakers work together to pass such a solution that addresses the lack of access to adequate care by expanding Medicaid.
(s) Tina hoebelheinrich
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Volunteer
(406) 231-2263
Cody, WY 82414
I would gladly pay more in taxes to help my fellow Americans. Even those like the one droning on above. I think most citizens of our great state are not so selfish.
Tina, please whenever mentioning "Medicaid Expansion" just how much doing so would cost the Wyoming citizens.
Other states that have enacted "Medicaid Expansion" have seen it be there NUMBER ONE BUDGET LINE ITEM in a couple of years!
We do NOT want that for Wyoming. That would be $450 million!
Now Tina please tell me WHERE that much money would come from? Answer: Higher taxes. The Wyoming citizens do NOT want this.
"Medicaid Expansion" is for WORKING Wyoming citizens. If they don't make enough money to pay for health insurance then they need to combine salaries, get a better job, get more education to get a better job or work two jobs - NOT throw themselves on the government for handouts.
Wyoming is NOT a "nanny state" and never will be.
