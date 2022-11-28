It’s no secret that young families need affordable housing. It’s equally true that our local inventory of such dwellings is inadequate to meet demand.
What came as a surprise to me is that this isn’t just a local problem or a Jackson one (which has been talked about for years) or, even, a regional one. It’s a national problem with an emphasis on rural areas. Everywhere, city planners are talking about and puzzling over what to do about creating enough dwellings in a price range that the average person can afford.
Everywhere, town and county managers are worried about losing the local workforce, about seeing their communities die around them.
We’re not in that situation yet. But we’re being challenged, and our population is graying beyond what is healthy. Housing is a big part of the equation.
Reading up on this, I discovered that some of the things I thought simple turned out to be complex. Like, how do you define a vacant property? Something not occupied. Right?
Not necessarily. Short-term rentals are considered “vacant” housing.
This is important, because both Cody and Powell have a lot of small houses repurposed as short-term rentals, and the inventory is growing. Think of all the small, once affordable houses along most of Cody and Powell’s originally platted streets.
Which leads to another term, “free market housing.” It’s the “free market” demand jacking up the price of once affordable, little houses now “vacant.” It’s the “free market,” too, that motivates contractors to shy away from low cost/low return projects and to build big houses with equally big profit margins.
Jackson has a lot of that ... houses starting now at $3 million. Cody’s getting more and more of it. And, have you noted the beauties around Powell?
Why is that so? Well, duh. You already know the answer. Self-interest. It’s the economic motivator driving local conditions, leaving some of our workforce out in the cold, pushing young families elsewhere, and attracting older citizens. The question then becomes how to harness self-interest to the community’s needs.
Enter local government. City hall has been changing the dynamic in places as close as Sheridan and can do the same here. The trick about courting government interference, of course, is to use its resources without creating new rice bowls and bloating the bureaucracy. Among the many possible actions that communities around the country (some of which are already on our horizon) are considering:
Developing projects that qualify for ARPA and other federal programs, of which there are many.
Joint efforts between municipalities and the county
Building out the city limits to incorporate more suitable neighborhoods.
Employing inclusionary zoning.
Streamlining permitting practices.
Waiving fees and creating tax exemptions or incentives for affordable-housing developers.
Then, there are other non-governmental approaches, like community land trusts that acquire suitable land to ensure that its use is devoted to affordable housing, now and in the future. Another is the use of deed restrictions to keep housing affordable.
Yes. We have a challenge but, in an equal affirmative, there are solutions.
When all the little people get pushed out of housing onto the streets...we can all stare at the rich people in their ivory towers and mansions on the hill.
