To the editor:
Us versus Them? When did such a division develop?
Is the future one of being forever set against each other? Is it coming down to a question of do it my way or I am not going to help bind the wounds we have?
Us and Them need to recognize that it is a “we” that is needed most critically today. We cannot wait a week, a month or a year. There are vital needs that must be addressed now, the pandemic being one mighty challenge facing us now. Perhaps you did not win what you wanted, but that is the story of life. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.
Few, if any, get everything that they want. As I remember the words going something like this, “We the people of these United States....” It does not say, “Us the people...” or “Them the people...” The emphasis is that, as a nation, it is the power of the “we” that makes and keeps our nation the envy of the rest of the world.
Democracy is not a do-it-my-way or the highway. It is a strong sense of what is needed now that is best for all our people. Us versus Them? Not now, not ever. It is time to heal and work together for our nation’s survival. We – one people, one Nation!
(s) ray floyd
Cody
