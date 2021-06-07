It wasn’t until I’d had some surgery on my right hand and wrist a few years ago that I discovered I have nice fingernails.
My cast extended almost to my elbow, and its configuration just wouldn’t let me bend my fingers enough to bite my nails. In the six weeks I had the cast, I ended up with the nicest-looking nails. Who knew?
One would think that six weeks without being able to bite my nails would be plenty long enough to kill the habit. Not necessarily; I still had the other hand.
I started out sucking my finger, the forefinger on my left. Mom and Dad tried everything to encourage me to stop. “Your teeth would be crooked.” “Big girls don’t suck their fingers.” “All those germs will make you sick.” Gloves, bad-tasting substances on my finger – they tried them all.
Then one day, Dad hit on the idea of buying me a ring. I don’t remember if it was a reward for going so long without sucking my finger, or if it was an incentive to quit. Nevertheless, we were off to Hestead’s, the local five and dime, to get me a ring.
Of course, that ring at Hestead’s was no prized piece of jewelry, but I was thoroughly impressed. I remember to this day that it had a marquise-shaped single “diamond.” I thought it was as beautiful as the queen’s crown jewels.
Evidently, I stopped sucking my finger … but then I started biting my nails.
I’ve always tried to analyze when and why I chew my nails. Most would say it’s a nervous habit, but I don’t always feel nervous. I know that if things aren’t moving right along in a meeting, for example, I’ll start chewing my nails. If I’m writing this column, and words aren’t coming to me quickly, I’ll munch on the nails.
I suppose that any reasonably intelligent person would be simply grossed out with the habit. I know I’m not impressed when I see others biting their nails. All those germs ought to be reason enough to quit cold turkey.
But it wasn’t.
Over the years, I’ve tried everything to quit. At one time there was a horrible-tasting liquid in the nail polish aisle that I could put on my fingers. Every time my fingers got near my mouth, the smell alone about knocked me over. When I didn’t see it on the shelf anymore, I wrote the manufacturer and, as I suspected, the FDA had ruled it wasn’t safe to ingest.
Besides, it still didn’t make me quit. Even with that foul-tasting substance, I was still biting away.
I also read that vanilla would curb nail-biting. It smells good but tastes bad. It didn’t work. I tried keeping nail polish on my nails, so they were just too hard to chew. But I’d still bite through, polish and all. And when my fingers hurt from chewing my nails, I still didn’t stop.
Today, I’m thinking back on those nails that were pretty enough to be a hand model. Maybe I should try again to quit.
Husband Carl, who has been dismayed with my habit for almost 50 years, remains skeptical. “I’ll believe it when I see it,” he chuckles.
