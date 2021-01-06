To the editor:
News is out that monarch butterflies are eligible for endangered species status due to precipitous population declines. Sadder still, EPA has insufficient resources available, so the butterfly was not listed and no national efforts will be launched for its recovery.
Media is dominated by politics and COVID-19. The global extinction crisis, a far graver issue, has been lost in the noise. Suicide rates among young people are skyrocketing worldwide. They have a horrifying prospect ahead of them, and some succumb to despair. I have seen many election cycles come and go.
Sometimes my preferred candidates won, sometimes they lost. The nation continues and adapts to change. We should all be rejoicing in the new vaccines, tests and treatments against the virus, which usher in a new world of medical advances. Unfortunately, we have not yet found a cure for the pandemic of selfishness and hate.
About those young people – attitudes of fellow citizens, especially those who are supposed to be role models, affect and influence us for better or for worse. Will the United States and other wealthy nations share COVID vaccines with countries already on the brink of starvation and collapse? International alliances will be forged or broken in the coming moment, based on generosity or lack of it.
It would be wonderful if one of you readers has a child or grandchild willing to share in this “letter to the editor” forum. Print is not youth’s platform, consequently their voices have been lost to those who are newspaper readers. How about it? Please speak up.
(s) Linda raynolds
Cody
Young people have a "horrifying future in front of them"? What? What planet are you on? The young people I know are well-educated and working in wonderful professions. They choose their own destiny. "Horrifying"? Where?
