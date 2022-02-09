To the editor:
Your Op-Ed piece in the Cody Enterprise: “I’m Working Hard for Wyoming (Dec. 30, 2021),” have given new hope to an ongoing issue involving the National Park Service and its non-compliance with 36 CFR 4.2(a) and (b).
The NPS in Yellowstone National Park refuses to enforce this federal regulation among its employees, concession employees, and concession operations, requiring compliance with state vehicle laws within national parks, such as, Wyoming Statutes 31-201 et seq. – vehicle registration.
Wyoming – the state Board of Education, and Park County – is losing hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, if not more. This non-compliance has a direct negative effect on Wyoming taxpayers in both property taxes and vehicle registration. These taxes have increased in the years following 2015 when Wyoming was forced to comply with the Wyoming Constitution via a 2014 park employee petition to begin paying school tuition on behalf of park resident students attending school in Gardiner, Mont.
Local enforcement efforts, led primarily by myself, Park County commissioners and to some extent, a reluctant Governor Mead have run their course. At first, eventual compliance was so-so after the 2015 tuition began, however, in the years since, compliance has waned to that of the pre-petition, pre-tuition status-quo.
I am asking you to get involved and force compliance on behalf of your constituency, which, as I am sure you are aware are park residents, who often use the economic rationale of “not making a lot of money” so as to exempt themselves from compliance, under the abetting blind eye of the NPS.
Respectfully, Senator Lummis, there are a whole lot of your constituents outside the park who do not make a lot of money who pay in full at park entrances located on two-way streets.
In avoidance of bureaucratic red tape, a simple solution would be for the NPS to not assign subsidized in-park housing and campsites (employee-only campgrounds) to employees – federal or otherwise – who are not in compliance with 36 CFR. This is the crux of the matter, and, frankly, your involvement, as this rogue federal agency is not enforcing federal regulations, thus, adversely effecting Wyoming.
If this solution is too harsh, perhaps estimated block-payments to Park County and the State Board of Education by concession operations such as Xanterra and Yellowstone Park Service Stations would simplify things. These payments could be recouped through rent or retail pricing generating additional sales tax for Wyoming.
Thank you for being “All Wyoming, All The Time.”
(s) steve torrey
Cody
