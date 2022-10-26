To the editor:
In Mr. Malmberg’s Oct. 13 editorial he used words and phrases like pall of suspicion, every deputy suspected of being the one who fired the shot, trying to hide something, cover-up, lack of transparency, jeopardizes our trust, mistakes, indiscretions, refusal to accept responsibility, attempt to cover up their actions, secrecy, lack of openness, suspicion.
In a profession where words matter, Mr. Malmberg knew what he was doing when he wrote this incendiary piece. Why would he use loaded words and phrases that both directly and indirectly imply wrong-doing on the part of the involved officer, the involved agency and the investigating agency? Particularly during a week filled with so many injuries and deaths to LEOs?
There is no reason for what he wrote and for what he implied, aside from this writer (and by extension this newspaper) deliberately stoking even more distrust and disdain for law enforcement officers, which is unconscionable.
For this writer to sit safely at his desk, pounding out deliberately inciteful questions and observations (that he knows will contribute to the undermining of public trust) is beyond the pale. We know nothing about what happened beyond the limited information that has been released.
This officer – whoever he is – is also one of US. One of our friends, one of our family members, one of our neighbors, one of our community members. He’s just a local guy doing a job, and on that day he made (likely in a split second) one of the hardest decisions of his life. Let the investigation run its course. Let the investigating agency do what it does. Investigate.
The information will come out when the investigation is complete. Not before. The writer of this piece has done this officer, this local agency, this state agency, this community a grave disservice.
(s) karin richard
Cody
