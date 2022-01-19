As the Wyoming Legislature convenes Feb. 14 for its budget session, it appears one of the main questions will be how to allocate the slightly increased revenues- save or spend?
With federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act along with a slight increase in sales tax revenues, the state’s budget shortfalls are not as dismal as they have been in past years.
Gov. Mark Gordon’s proposed 2023-2024 biennium budget is still smaller than the previous biennium budget, but larger than originally anticipated.
Included in Gordon’s proposed budget is a proposal to move $454 million into the rainy day fund, formally called the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account. The reasoning to avoid big cuts in future years and stabilize the state’s budget.
That presents a conundrum that legislators are already discussing.
With soaring inflation, there is no question additional monies will need to be spent on education and state agencies to keep salaries at competitive levels and also simply fund necessary expenditures.
On the other hand, the money the federal government has been throwing around has probably come to an end, while revenues from the minerals industry have been boom-and-bust throughout the history of the state and cannot be relied on in the future.
We strongly encourage Wyoming’s legislators to be conservative with the budget.
Holding the line on additional spending is probably not an option, but investing a few million in the rainy day account could help stabilize the state’s budget for future years.
John Malmberg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.