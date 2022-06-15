The Morrison Jeep Trail is not for the fainthearted. Its 23 craggy, precarious switchbacks climb from the banks of the Clarks Fork River to the heights of the Beartooth Plateau and offer unparalleled views of the Clarks Fork Canyon.
Early ranchers fabricated the route from old game trails and paths tread by Native Americans. George Dillworth and Henry Vernon Weatherman built homesteads on the bench above the river gorge in 1914 and 1923, respectively. From their ranches they used passages out of the canyon and the old network of pack trails over the Beartooth Mountains to reach the outside world.
Jess Simington bought both homesteads in the 1920s and christened them the Switchback Ranch. The remoteness and inaccessibility of the spread atop Dillworth Bench were very much to the liking of Simington, who ran a successful moonshining business throughout prohibition years, with numerous stills in production on the ranch. In 1923 Simington pleaded guilty to violating the Volstead Act, so perhaps he was not always as discreet as he needed to be.
Following the end of prohibition Simington widened the old pack trail enough to bring a small tractor to the ranch with the help of a team of horses. In 1939 he drove in a small bulldozer from Long Lake along the recently completed Beartooth Highway and started working down toward the trail in the canyon. Simington and his stepson, Walt Ewing, steadily upgraded the old trail into a primitive road.
In 1946 Ewing took the first vehicle, a Willys jeep, up the switchback road. He still had to wrench around some of the corners, but with the popularization of 4-wheel drive vehicles following World War II the road saw greater usage.
In 1948 Charlie Morrison bought the Switchback Ranch on Dillworth Bench. Although Jess Simington and Walt Ewing had built the road, Charles Morrison was living on the ranch when Blen Holman, the District Forest Ranger at the time, first put the road on the map and named it after the ranch owner.
The Ford Motor Company executive John Bugas bought the ranch soon thereafter. He had more work done to “improve” the road and make it wide enough for a standard vehicle. He worked the entire road from the Clarks Fork Canyon to Long Lake.
Erosion has taken it toll on the road over the years, and the Forest Service has considered closing it off because of the inherent risk it presents to travelers. In 1999 a group of Montana offroaders secured a grant from the Wyoming State Trails Association to rehabilitate the route, keeping one of the country’s most epic back roads from crumbling into the canyon.
A trip up the Morrison Jeep Trail should not be undertaken casually, especially with any kind of vehicle. The way is rocky, narrow, and dangerous. Although off-road enthusiasts repaired the road some two decades ago, it was never enhanced - - an important distinction. It is still an extremely primitive and crude trail that only experienced off-road drivers should attempt. The tight turns have resulted in accidents and tragedies before, so do not take this admonition lightly.
For those folks who love the canyon but are more than happy to avoid the steep switchbacks, a simple walk up the gorge or a hike along Bald Ridge overlooking the canyon offers just as much thrill.
