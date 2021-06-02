Cody’s golf scene emerged in 1926 when some area residents built a rough golf course just south of Newton Lakes.
This was far from a landscaped or manicured course. While the fairways had been leveled and cleared of sagebrush, they were still quite rough. People would routinely use cacti as tees. Rattlesnakes were also common, but were easily dispatched using irons. Chief Holds-the-Enemy of the Crow recalled having killed his first buffalo upon the course.
The Cody Golf Course had nine holes. The fairways were 40 yards wide. They were defined by spaced-out vertical pipes and windrows of stones. The nine greens (perhaps a misnomer in this context) consisted of oiled sand, with the hole being a section of metal pipe set in concrete.
Rocks were the principal hazard. Dedicated golfers made a concerted effort to clear the fairways of the menacing objects, but an uncluttered path was never quite achievable. An errant golf ball landing on one of these stones would rocket off in any direction and demand a prolonged and frustrating hunt.
The rocky terrain was also hard on clubs. Irons were routinely nicked and gouged, but damage to woods was irreparable.
Cattle from the nearby Trail Creek Ranch were allowed to graze on the course to keep the grass from getting too high. To the great annoyance of many golfers the cows favored the soft, smooth sand greens for their bedding.
Given the less-than-ideal condition of the early golf course, the rules of the game were liberalized in order to allow for a stable game. For example, a ball in the fairway could be moved atop the nearest clump of buffalo grass that was no nearer the hole than the original position.
One day per year, the club membership turned out with rakes, a barrel of used automobile oil and some sand. They cleared the numerous cow pies, removed rocks from the fairways and resurfaced the sand greens.
Remaining evidence of the old golf course is scant, although the locations of the greens and tee boxes can be identified using Google Earth satellite imagery. Some of the exposed metal holes can also be found. My dogs and I found a half dozen within an hour of walking around on this piece of Bureau of Reclamation land.
In 1949, the Park County Country Club opened a new nine-hole course on Sage Creek. The good turf and irrigable land of this new location was a major upgrade over the barren course by Newton Lakes, so the old site was quickly relinquished back to the slow encroachment of sagebrush.
The late Stan Landgren did a good amount of research into the various courses and organizations that have facilitated the game in Cody over the years. His explanation for the odd placement of Cody’s first golf course is undoubtedly correct.
“Buying an irrigated patch of land would have been too expensive for a town that at that time didn’t have paved streets,” Landgren wrote. “Although the fairways were not level, the grade wasn’t enough to make walking difficult.”
Surely, the current golf amenities in Cody have seen a vast improvement over the years, but the old links are still accessible to any plucky golfer looking for a challenging game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.