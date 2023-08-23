To the editor:
Cody’s Temple turmoil is distilled into three essential topics:
Tall is short. “…on June 15th, this board was presented an interpretation by the city of planner that the steeple was not part of the building height. The board did not accept the height interpretation. In response, the applicant withdrew their application for a special exemption related to the building heights, stating the existing city ordinances do not require such a special exemption. The applicant has stated that they do not plan to comply with the restrictions imposed by this board when it approved the conditional use permit. And furthermore, it supported that today by proposing an 85 ft steeple as a result. (Schein, PZB 8/8/23)
Follow city laws: Quoting “from the ChurchofJesusChristTemples.org website: ‘The Tucson Arizona Temple was originally designed with a 95 ft steeple which would have required a special permit.
However, plans were altered and the steeple was replaced with a dome reminiscent of the famous dome that crowns Italy’s Lawrence Cathedral. That did comply with the Pima County plan and zoning regulations.’ ”Temple was built then dedicated 8/13/17, (Schein, PZB 8/8/23).
Equal houses of worship: After “multiple discussions here on RLUIPA (Religious Land Use Imprisoned Persons Act) we have had multiple interpretations presented by many people and I do not pretend or claim to be a lawyer. RLUIPA specifically states that it is intended to protect churches and religious facilities against discriminatory and unduly burdensome land regulations. It’s been said that not approving the proposed steeple is discrimination. No previous building or applicant in the city of Cody has received an approval to construct something of similar height in a Rural Residential zone. Therefore, the applicant, in my opinion, is not being treated differently.” (Schein, PZB 8/8/23)
Thanks Mr Schein, on behalf of most of Cody citizens.
(s) Carla Egelhoff
Cody
