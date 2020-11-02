It’s November of 2020. We all know what that means: the return of Christmas music.
Soon, every store and every business will be decked out with wreaths and garlands, and if you’re in public, everywhere you go, your ears will be assaulted by Mariah Carey crooning about her preferred Christmas gift. It’s not a matter of if, but when.
How soon will sleigh bells be inescapable? When will we be forced to check that we do, in fact, have our two front teeth and realize that wishing for more is macabre instead of adorable?
This isn’t to say that I hate all Christmas music (though, if we agreed as a society to leave those two songs in the dust bin for the rest of eternity, well, I wouldn’t complain). The Pentatonix version of “Mary, Did You Know?” is an absolute banger, and I’m a sucker for anything in Bing Crosby’s discography. Despite its problematic lyrics, I’ve yet to hear a version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” I didn’t like.
That said, there is a time and a place for those songs. There is no appropriate place or time in November for those songs. Your calls of “Grinch” or “Scrooge” will fall on deaf ears – I’m still on a sugar high from Halloween.
What could we possibly replace our November playlist with? Is it too flippant to say, “Literally anything else”? Hunting season is in full swing. Maybe something related to that? I’m not saying I want to listen to “Da 30 Point Buck” on repeat for a month – actually, I might be saying that. Where’s all the Thanksgiving music? Can we carry “Monster Mash” to our Turkey Day dinners?
I mean, I get it. Thanksgiving has turned into a celebration of watching the Detroit Lions lose and lasts only a day. Veterans Day comes and goes in the blink of an eye, and this year especially, our ability to celebrate it will be limited. Unless you bag a prized deer, November is all parts cold and miserable and there’s nothing much to look forward to.
Even so, there’s no requirement to play Christmas songs at every opportunity. Every year, Christmas creeps ever earlier. Instead of two days, Christmas now has nearly two months. Doesn’t that take away some of what makes December special?
As a kid in Wisconsin, I remember waking up every December morning and checking on two things: if it were a snow day, and if I had beaten my sister to the Advent Calendar. As Christmas Day crept closer, I started checking under the tree to see if anything new had appeared with my name on it (and if it were bigger than what was addressed to my sister). Do we really want to dilute that joy and petty sibling rivalry by stretching the season out to All Saints Day?
This really should be one of the primary planks on every politician’s platform in today’s election. It’s time to draw a line in the sand. Maybe Black Friday? Smarter people than I can figure out where to put that line, even if they’re fans of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
Great article Josh. My Steelers will see your Packers in the Super Bowl!
