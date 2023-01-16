We have four recliners in our house, and I swear they’re all against me.
Regardless of which recliner I choose, it’s not long before I drift off in a snooze. After a half hour or more, I wake up with a jerk, and drool dribbles from the corner of my mouth.
“That darned recliner did it to me again!” I mutter. Since this seems to happen every single time, I wonder aloud why I don’t learn to stay far away from a recliner, any recliner. This is especially true if I expect to accomplish something.
I should have expected that the first recliner ploy would play out in the living room. After all, it is fitting that the big, Roman numeral clock on the wall (emphasis on Roman) would portend a Roman of great stature, Julius Caesar. As Shakespeare wrote in his play about the great general, “Now let it work. Mischief, thou art afoot. Take thou what course thou wilt.”
In my case, the “course thou wilt” means launching an irresistible urge to nap in that big, sage-green recliner.
Now, even though the leather recliner in the basement doesn’t have a fabric cover like the one in the living room, the buttery leather is almost as comfortable. It, too, has launched many naps. I think its attraction is its size. It easily allowed enough room for me, my laptop and my cat. Nevertheless, it wasn’t long before I was asleep yet again — and the cat, too.
The massive sectional in the family room has a built-in recliner. To be honest, I’ve not checked out my theory about recliners and naps with this one. However, that tweed chair simply has a look about it. “Think you can sit here and not fall asleep? Think again, oh weak one.”
I’m really becoming attached to the gray recliner next to my bed. It’s the fancy kind that can even push me up to a standing position if necessary. It has all kinds of settings with its electric control. I can put the footrest in any position — a big help since I have trouble pulling the lever to accomplish the same thing in the other three chairs. It can lower my head and shoulders to nearly any position, too.
What I really like about my gray chair are the heat and massage settings. I can choose a low or high heat and a subtle or more aggressive back massage. It’s also the only recliner where I can view the TV, and it even sports a side pocket to corral the assortment of TV controls.
The state-of-the-art recliner still has a major flaw: I fall asleep in it nearly every time.
I suppose there really isn’t anything so bad about a nap. As home and cooking guru Martha Stewart puts it, “I catnap now and then, but I think while I nap, so it’s not a waste of time.”
No, Martha, I don’t think I can nap and think at the same time. I’m not sure napping is good for multitasking.
And comedian Bob Hope said, “I don’t generally feel anything until noon; then it’s time for my nap.”
Maybe I should just set a time each day for a nap and be done with it. I’m guessing the recliners can’t wait.
