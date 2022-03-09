The full impact of the decision remains to be seen, but we believe the Cody City Council blundered by shoving the specific parking exemption situation on East Sheridan over to the Planning and Zoning Commission to grant tailored exemptions.
Granting exemptions rather than establishing and enforcing serious regulations is not the ideal solution and can lead to a hodgepodge.
In many cases where exemptions are a possibility, a business or individual has gone ahead with a project knowing it violates existing regulations and then afterwards apply for an exemption.
With rare exceptions, those exemptions are granted after the fact.
That is similar to the joke about how to get what you want from your spouse: “It is easier to ask for forgiveness than permission.”
We foresee that granting parking exemptions on East Sheridan will not only exacerbate the area’s parking situation, but will heighten the traffic quagmire at the corner of Sheridan and 17th Street.
Cody Craft Brewing is the business that instigated the discussion and the change, but it is not the only business on East Sheridan that will be impacted by whatever decision is made by P&Z.
Two other businesses in the area, the Holiday Inn and A Western Rose, have already expressed concerns about a possible parking exemption for the brewery.
A better solution to the East Sheridan parking problem would have been for the city to not act impulsively on one business’ request and to allow a little more time to analyze the impact parking exemptions might have on area traffic flow and neighboring businesses.
Then the city council could make and enforce parking regulations that would be in the best interest for all East Sheridan businesses and the public using that traffic corridor.
However, since this is now in the P&Z Commission’s purview, we urge the commission to proceed with caution.
John Malmberg
