So, what would you do if you weren’t afraid?
Would you have the same job?
Would you live in the same house? Or the same town?
Would you bail out of a bad relationship?
Just what would you do if you weren’t afraid?
This question, and many others, is undertaken in a thin, easy-reading book by Spencer Johnson, M.D. titled, “Who Moved My Cheese?” I read it about 20 years ago and ran across it again as I cleaned a closet recently.
The book is basically an allegory about change. In it, life is represented by a maze. One’s cheese is that target in the maze that makes you comfortable – or at the very least, doesn’t make you uncomfortable. It can be your job, your social life, your family, whatever. Everything seems fine in the maze – that is until one’s cheese disappears.
Hence the book’s title.
The characters in the book, two mice named Sniff and Scurry, and two humans, Hem and Haw (which tells you something about the book), characterize the various responses to change. Sometimes when change hits us, we ignore it. We’re in complete denial that it’s really taken place, i.e., that the cheese is really gone. We hold fast to a delusion that if we hang in there long enough, the cheese will return.
Others see change as a fact of life and make a practice of “sniffing the air” to detect when change might be around the corner. These folks are seldom blindsided by it. Simply put, they’re attention-payers.
When faced with change, still others “just do it”–foregoing the analysis and debating and deciding and fretting. A single strategy is the order of the day for these maze-dwellers: Don’t just sit there – MOVE!
But even the most ardent proponents of “change is good,” seem to profess it only as long as it never affects them – only as long as it’s not their cheese that gets moved. The “fly by the seat of my pants” people that I know aren’t always happy with change when it invades their maze.
And why is it that we have such an aversion to change? Is it possible we’re simply afraid?
I ask again: What would you do if you weren’t afraid? For me, if it wasn’t for the cost or time commitment, I think I’d be off to law school – yes, really. And if I weren’t afraid of rejection, I’d be writing that all-American novel, doing what it would take to be published, and “On the House” would become syndicated.
Maybe I don’t like change that much either.
Change is the grit and grist of philosophers and writers like Spencer Johnson. For instance, Nobel literary prize-winner George Bernard Shaw made this observation, “The reasonable man adapts himself to the world; the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore, all progress depends on the unreasonable man.”
Longshoreman turned writer and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Eric Hoffer wrote, “In times of change, learners inherit the earth, while the learned find themselves beautifully equipped to deal with a world that no longer exists.” And former CEO of General Electric Jack Welch said it more succinctly, “Change before you have to.”
I just have one question: Who moved my cheese?
