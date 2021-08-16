To the editor:
The Park County Republican Party’s proclamation that it “fired” Rep. Liz Cheney shows either that they do not believe they live in a democracy or wish they didn’t.
To fire her, they are presuming that Rep. Cheney works for them, not for the citizens of Wyoming. But Rep. Cheney works for the public – the entire public, all of Wyoming – just like all public servants. I believe we all learned this in our Wyoming middle school or junior high civics classes. That the bureaucracy of the Park County Republican Party believes that public officials are its private employees who should follow its orders is ironic coming from a group that complains loudly and often about government overreach.
That they are not alone in wanting public servants to serve just them, and not the entire public that they represent and who pays them (including adults and children who didn’t or couldn’t vote for them), is a cancer that threatens our country’s great democracy.
(s) Kyle Pasewark
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.