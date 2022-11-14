Sometimes we win some, and sometimes we lose some – even on television.
I recently caught an episode of “Friends” (1994-2004) in which Joey was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award. (In the event the TV series is unfamiliar, rest assured that the point of the story isn’t lost.)
Joey was excited about the award and was sure he would win the Emmy. Rachel, however, wanted him to be prepared for a loss even though it seemed a remote possibility. She wanted Joey to realize that no matter how certain he was that a win was “in the bag,” it was just as likely that he could lose.
Rachel cautioned Joey that the TV cameras would be scanning the room. If he didn’t win, he should applaud politely, cast a nod to the winner and smile for the viewing audience. On the other hand, if his loss prompted an ill-advised tantrum, all America would witness him at his worst.
And that’s exactly what happened. Joey was so shocked that he’d lost, he couldn’t contain his outrage.
Grandson Ayden lost many times but has always been cordial and upbeat. Now a 21-year-old engineering student, he played baseball from the time he could hold a bat and knock a ball off the tee, to his last season with American Legion baseball. We sat through dozens of Ayden’s games – some the team won, and some the team lost. Still, I never saw Ayden “lose his cool.” He congratulated the other players and could hardly wait to play again. He loved the game that much.
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr. put the nature of the game in perspective, saying, “You lose, you smile and you come back the next day. You win, you smile and you come back the next day.”
But there are those who lose beyond the ball diamond, and their reactions are downright extreme. John Rentoul, writing for Britain’s The Independent on Sept. 11, 2020, listed 10 cases of poor losers. For example, Roman politician Catiline was a bit miffed after twice losing the election for consul. “He decided to overthrow the republic, only for his plot to be discovered by Cicero,” Rentoul writes. “Fleeing Rome, he was killed in battle by Mark Antony’s uncle.”
In 1609, pals Sir George Wharton and Sir James Stuart apparently fought a duel in England over who had lost at a game of cards. They ended up killing each other. I wonder how many bystanders cried, “It’s just a game!”
Edward Heath sulked the “longest sulk in history,” according to Rentoul. After he was defeated by Margaret Thatcher in the Conservative leadership election of 1975, until he retired from the House of Commons in 2001, he sulked. (Thatcher had already left the body in 1992.) Twenty-six years of holding a grudge — how did that work out for you, Heath?
There is also the class of losers who will never, never admit defeat. Accordingly, there’s always so much blame to go around. The election was rigged. The teacher just doesn’t like me. The coach has his favorites. They took advantage of me.
I’m not sure how one becomes a gloating winner or a bitter loser. I would hope that when faced with winning or losing, we’d simply take responsibility for the part we play.
