It’s good to see how seriously the Park County Commissioners take public input.
Last week, after numerous comments from county residents opposed to a plan to reduce polling places for the general election, commissioners declined to move forward with the plan, which means polling locations in Clark, Wapiti, the South Fork, Ralston and Garland will be open for voters on that all-important first Tuesday in November.
We’re glad to see the commissioners listened to their constituents and actually changed plans because of what they heard. That displays both the willingness for representatives to listen and the power of constituents.
Good representatives truly want their constituents to talk to them and give feedback, good or bad. Sometimes a plan that sounds like a good idea initially turns out to place a bigger burden on people.
On one hand, the plan to trim the number of locations made financial sense. In the year we’re having, saving where you’re able is of no small importance. Also, restricting polling locations to the county’s largest venues can help with social distancing requirements.
Constituents brought up good points in opposition, however. For one, voting is one of, if not the most, essential elements of our constitutional republic, and thus worth the money.
And while people in an area such as Clark may be able to vote early in Cody or vote by mail, some people understandably are weighing candidates until the very end – campaigning sure doesn’t stop until then – and many people prefer to vote in person and that desire should be respected.
Commissioners heard and they responded. Listening isn’t always doing what your constituents want, but it is valuing their opinions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.