Looking back, I might have worn one had my mom done some accessorizing.
I’m talking an eyepatch here, and optometrist Dr. Rosenau told mom that it would be a big help. I have amblyopia (“lazy eye”) in my left eye, and covering my right eye with a patch would force my left eye to see better.
At 5 years old, I nixed the idea. I didn’t think the pirate guise was a good look for me. However, if Mom had embellished that patch with embroidery or rhinestones, I might have been persuaded.
Today, lots of our required paraphernalia have taken a designer twist. For instance, when I had hand surgery a few years ago, my toughest decision was whether my cast sport flowers, stripes, or “camo.” Or, would it make more sense to simply choose a color that would complement most of my wardrobe? Decisions, decisions.
Stylists have also tackled reading glasses. No longer does one have to resort to the skinny, half-glasses with no apparent design. Today, that individual who needs readers to sew on a button or read an alert on her cellphone has literally dozens of options. Yes, I even have a big basket of readers myself – in all colors to coordinate with almost any outfit.
The latest accouterment to receive the designer treatment is the face mask. With Covid-19, masks are now mandatory in many areas and highly advised in others. For some, the garden-variety surgical mask just won’t do. Because it hides a lot of real estate on one’s face, the mask needs some oomph.
Apparently, I wasn’t the only one to notice this trend. Sarah Spellings, writing for Vogue.com last week, reports, “Given the prevalence of mask selfies, it’s likely that masks will start to become fashion items, rather than merely functional.”
According to Spellings, Etsy, the online organization of independent sellers, reports that its landing page has become all about the mask. “The company disclosed that between April 4 and 6, people searched for masks on the site an average of 9 times per second, totaling more than 2 million searches,” Spellings writes. “Supply on Etsy has also exploded, as the number of mask sellers on the site increased fivefold in the last week of March and the first week of April.”
Spellings’ story then lists a hundred suppliers of face masks from J. Crew and Nordstrom’s to designer Collina Strada’s $100 version and Roopa Pemmaraju’s hand-embroidered mask at $80. Fashion-conscious folks from Congress to the runway can now find the perfect mask to match any outfit.
Even the president and vice president have masks with the presidential seal.
Style contributor to Forbes magazine Stephan Rabimov wrote about face masks in April noting that, “…as we lose our ability to communicate through smiles and visual cues with most of our face covered up, we have to come up with alternative ways of making a first impression. Fashion has always been a platform for self-expression. As face masks are quickly becoming a part of our daily routine, many of us are choosing to showcase our individual style through them.”
I’ve sewn face masks for Husband Carl using his beloved cowboy kerchief – totally his style. For me though, I haven’t landed on a style.
That will take some research, or I could practice on an eye patch.
